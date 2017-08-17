WANTED: Police seek 19-year-old indicted on murder charge

(Photo: Alexandria police)

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (AP) - Police are looking for a 19-year-old Virginia man who has been indicted on a murder charge.

Alexandria Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Porter announced that a grand jury indicted Demarcus Robertson of Alexandria Thursday on a murder count and other charges.

He is charged in the May 13 shooting death of Desmond Roseboro. Authorities say Robertson also shot two female bystanders during the incident.

According to authorities, Robertson's whereabouts are unknown, and he is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Alexandria Police.

