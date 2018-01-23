Victims of crosswalk crashes fight lax penalties in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - If you think being in a crosswalk protects you, consider this: a driver who hits a pedestrian in a Virginia crosswalk may only face a fine of $50 to $250.

That's the penalty for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk in Virginia.

"It is hard to understand the logic behind that," said Mike Doyle, who was hit in an Old Town Alexandria crosswalk in December of 2016.

He was walking home from work and even had a light on his hat, per his wife's request.

One car stopped and he waved to the driver as he started across. Suddenly, he heard, "look out!"

A black Jeep turning left struck Doyle who remembers hitting the top of the SUV and then landed on the pavement.

He was rushed to the hospital, his wife by his side.

"For three hours, she didn't know whether I was going to live or not," said Doyle.

Thirteen months later and he is still recovering from neurological damage.

The driver who hit Doyle was charged with failure to yield and given a $50 fine.

Another pedestrian wasn't as lucky last August. Habibollah Behzadi, 80, and his wife were on their daily walk in Alexandria's Landmark area.

Just after 7 p.m. they were walking in the crosswalk in front of their apartment complex on Stevenson Avenue when a car struck them both. They were taken to the hospital where Habibollah died. His wife was severely injured but has recovered.

Family is Devastated after Habibollah Behzadi, 80, was killed walking in an Alexandria crosswalk. The driver faces no more than a $250 fine. Family wants stricter laws in Virginia. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/78O9HHwpIS — Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) January 23, 2018

The driver has not been charged at this time, but the Alexandria Commonwealth's Attorney office says he could be charged with failure to yield to a Pedestrian in a crosswalk and fined up to $250.

"I cannot understand. You kill a person. You injure another person. And you live your life. No detention? We at least need a punishment. At least suspension of the driver's license should be the minimum," said Azin Behazdi, the victim's daughter.

Azin's sister will be joining Mike Doyle in Richmond on January 24th to educate lawmakers about this issue. It's a presentation by the non-profit organization "Alexandria Families for Safe Streets," which Doyle started.

"Right now, in my opinion, the laws are minimal, in terms of the consequences," said Doyle.

They are hoping lawmakers enact stronger penalties for drivers who don't stop at crosswalks. They believe that stronger penalties will be a deterrent and cause drivers to be more careful at crosswalks.

Alexandria Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jessica Smith said that the law takes driver’s intent and conduct into account. If the driver was speeding, driving drunk or recklessly, then the penalties will increase and could include jail time.

