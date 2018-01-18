All-clear given at Va. middle school after receiving threat

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - Alexandria police have given the all clear at Francis C. Hammond Middle School after it was evacuated for a threat.

School officials said the threat came in overnight on social media. Officials were not sure if the threat is credible, but investigated it as such, according to the school's website.

The school has contacted Twitter, to hopefully help police track where the threat was initiated.

The students were transported on buses to T.C. Williams High School.

There is no additional information at this time. We will update you when we have more information.

© 2018 WUSA-TV