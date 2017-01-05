Triple amputee veteran tours new adaptive smart home

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - Our wounded veterans deal with all kinds of challenges. Those who've lost limbs face obstacles everywhere, even in their own homes. But things are about to drastically improve for one wounded warrior from Virginia.

"Ever since I was small I loved swimming," said Chris Walker, as he rolled his wheelchair down the wide hallway of the partially-constructed house in Alexandria that he’ll soon call home.

The retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant is a triple amputee.

"Absolutely lucky. It could've been worse," said Walker.

In Afghanistan 2012, an improvised explosive device blew off both of Walker's arms and his left leg. His job was to find and clean explosives.

"It was just one that slipped by. I just didn't happen see it. It was a large one meant for a vehicle. And, yeah. It found me so, luckily, I survived. Had a lot of great people to help me."

Walker has worked hard relearning new ways to do practically everything, sometimes with help from his girlfriend Caitlin, like getting into his truck, which he drives.

And yes, he also swims—without arms.

"I swim with my foot. Put on one short fin and that's it. Like I have no issues. I'm faster than most people I meet nowadays," Walker chuckled.

Soon, Walker won't have to leave home to kick off a few laps. Masterspa is donating one its Michael Phelps swim spas. It'll go in a large concrete square hole right behind Walker's expansive bathroom.

"Being able to do this year round for exercise is going to be great because I can do it every day," he explained.

The specially-adapted smart home will be fully automated. Walker said he'll be glad to not have to put on his prosthetic arm just to lower the blinds. He's most excited about the accessibility of space.

"Being able to get around and not have to make sure things aren't in the way. It's just going to be great," said Walker.

His girlfriend Caitlin added, "I'm really excited. It'll just be a lot easier for Chris to be able to, you know, get around, not need an elevator. Have us all be on one floor," she laughed.

On the walls of the partially-constructed home, people came out to write inspirational messages to a veteran who inspires all who meet him.

Depending upon the weather, the builder hopes to hand over the keys to Walker in April.

Chris also has a 12-year-old-daughter who lives with him. She, along with his girlfriend and father, help Chris do the few things he can't.

The home is one of 52 built through the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program, along with their donors and partners which include The Marcus Foundation, Inc., The Home Depot Foundation, Hope for the Warriors, Semper Fi Fund and Shoot Out for Soldiers, Shubert Design Furniture, CORE Brands, National Wood Flooring Association, National Tile Contractors Association, GE, Sunbelt Rentals, Benjamin Moore, National Association of Home Builders, James Hardie, North American Van Lines, Broan-NuTone, American Airlines, Kohler, MIA+BSI: The Natural Stone Institute, Crossville Tile and Windmill Hill Design Build.