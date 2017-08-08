Tips on preventing card skimmers

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - It's a crime that's frustrating victims and keeping financial crime units very busy.

In Fairfax County, police say they are dealing with it weekly, if not daily.

One of the latest victims, was a 7-11 story in Alexandria, Va. It was just Friday that a man tried to use the Citibank ATM there when his card broke the fake card reader. Police also found tiny cameras criminals had installed.

At WUSA9, out of fifteen people who attended a meeting on Tuesday, two employees have been victims of card skimming -- a crime that isn't new.

Police say while it's hard to tell which gas pumps and ATM's have been compromised, there are a couple of things you can do to protect yourself. They advise shaking card readers, looking for glue residue and keeping an eye out for any tiny cameras.

Police also say it's best to pay with cash or credit card, rather than a debit card. Credit card transactions are more likely to be protected by banks.

