Teen seriously injured after being shot in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - A teenager is seriously injured after being shot in Alexandria, Virginia early Sunday morning.

Around 1:00 a.m., police got a call for a shooting in the 6600 block of The Parkway. When they arrived, they found a male teen who had been shot.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he is in stable condition.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Detectives believe this is not a random incident and that there is no threat to the community.

Additional information will be released as the investigation continues.

We are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective A. Spooner at 703-246-7800 or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131or Crime Solvers electronically by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477).

