Suspect accidentally shoots self during Va. robbery, police say

Arielle Buchmann, WUSA 5:30 AM. EST January 08, 2018

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - A suspect accidentally shot him/her self during a robbery at an apartment in Alexandria, police said. 

The robbery happened in the 3800 block of Executive Ave. in Alexandria. 

Three suspects broke into the apartment and one shot him/her self in the lower body during the robbery. All three of the suspects fled the area, according to authorities. 

None of the victims were hurt. 

