System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - A suspect accidentally shot him/her self during a robbery at an apartment in Alexandria, police said.

The robbery happened in the 3800 block of Executive Ave. in Alexandria.

Three suspects broke into the apartment and one shot him/her self in the lower body during the robbery. All three of the suspects fled the area, according to authorities.

None of the victims were hurt.

© 2018 WUSA-TV