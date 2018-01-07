ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - A suspect accidentally shot him/her self during a robbery at an apartment in Alexandria, police said.
The robbery happened in the 3800 block of Executive Ave. in Alexandria.
Three suspects broke into the apartment and one shot him/her self in the lower body during the robbery. All three of the suspects fled the area, according to authorities.
None of the victims were hurt.
© 2018 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs