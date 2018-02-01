WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Skeletal remains found near Alexandria homeless camp

WUSA 2:44 PM. EST February 01, 2018

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - Fairfax County police have reported finding skeletal remains near a homeless camp just off Route 1, near East Lee Avenue, in Alexandria.

Homicide detectives are on the scene.

This is a developing story.

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories