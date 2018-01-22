Search for missing Fairfax Co. teenager marks 10 days

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - It’s now been 10 days since a 16-year-old Fairfax County girl went missing and there's still no sign of Jholie Moussa of Alexandria, Va.

The FBI is involved as Fairfax County Police continue searching for leads.

FBI agents were in Norfolk over the weekend chasing possible leads into Jholie's disappearance. But so far, there’s been no sign of her.

Ten days ago, she walked out her front door after Snap-chatting with an unknown man. She told her twin sister she would be right back and never came home.

That was January 12th. By the time Jholie's twin realized her sister was missing it was Saturday. Police were called. Detectives came out an conducted interviews in the Mt. Vernon community.

Last week, the FBI joined the investigation. Because Jholie left on her own, Fairfax County Police listed her as a runaway. They said there was no indication that she was in danger. Her family hopes they are right.

"I just want to focus on getting Jholie home at this point," said Syreeta Steward, Jholie's mother.

It's a nightmare for the family. Jobs, school, and all normalcy are all on hold.

"I don't sleep much. And when I do doze off, I don't know, it just doesn't seem real," said Steward.

Her other daughter is Jholie’s twin sister, Zhane. It has been so distraught she can barely get out of bed. She's been unable to go back to school.

Because Jholie left on her own, police consider her a runway. Her family says she’s never run away before and that this is completely out of character. They say she was a good student at Mount Vernon High School.

The Moussa family says even though they don’t believe their daughter ran away, they do not fault police and they are grateful for any help they can get to find their daughter.

Anyone with information about Jholie Moussa's whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 202-278-2000 or Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

