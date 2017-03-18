'Remember the Titans' team member killed in crash

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - One of the men portrayed in the movie Remember the Titans has died.

Darrell “Blue” Stanton died Friday after a car crash in North Carolina. Blue was a member of Alexandria's 1971 T.C. Williams football team, which won the state championship the year it was integrated.

The 2000 movie starred Denzel Washington as coach. Blue was portrayed by actor Earl C. Poitier.

He recently retired after a career with the federal government.

