Police search for suspect in Va. carjacking

Police lights.

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a suspect after a carjacking in Alexandria, Virginia early Tuesday morning.

Around 6:05 a.m., police received a call for a carjacking near the intersection of Telegraph Road and East Drive.

Police say the suspect displayed a gun during the incident.

A short time later, police spotted the stolen SUV and began to pursue it. The suspect fled on foot in the 5900 block of Edgehill Court.

Police found a machete and pellet gun inside the vehicle

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid to late 20s.

He was wearing gray and blue windbreaker and brown shorts.

