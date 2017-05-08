Police search for suspect in Va. carjacking

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a suspect after a carjacking in Alexandria, Virginia early Tuesday morning.
Around 6:05 a.m., police received a call for a carjacking near the intersection of Telegraph Road and East Drive.
Police say the suspect displayed a gun during the incident.
A short time later, police spotted the stolen SUV and began to pursue it. The suspect fled on foot in the 5900 block of Edgehill Court.
Police found a machete and pellet gun inside the vehicle
The suspect is described as a white male in his mid to late 20s.
He was wearing gray and blue windbreaker and brown shorts.
