WUSA
Close
Live Video WATCH LIVE: Puppy Cam
Weather Alert 35 weather alerts
Close

Police search for suspect in Va. carjacking

WUSA 6:42 AM. EDT May 09, 2017

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a suspect after a carjacking in Alexandria, Virginia early Tuesday morning. 

Around 6:05 a.m., police received a call for a carjacking near the intersection of Telegraph Road and East Drive. 

Police say the suspect displayed a gun during the incident. 

A short time later, police spotted the stolen SUV and began to pursue it. The suspect fled on foot in the 5900 block of Edgehill Court. 

Police found a machete and pellet gun inside the vehicle 

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid to late 20s. 

He was wearing gray and blue windbreaker and brown shorts. 

 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories