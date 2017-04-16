Police: Children involved in Alexandria barricade situation

A SWAT team stands at the ready at the scene of a barricade in the Fort Hunt area of Alexandria. Police believe two children may be inside a home with a man experiencing a mental health crisis. (Photo: Rogers, Susan)

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - Police in Fairfax County are concerned for the the welfare of two children reportedly barricaded inside a Fort Hunt home with a mentally disturbed man.

According to Officer Tawny Wright, spokeswoman for the Fairfax County Police Department, the incident began around 8:00 p.m. when a caller reported speaking to a man on the phone who was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police obtained an emergency custody order and went to the man's home, located near the intersection of Culpeper Rd and Londonderry Rd. When officers tried to take him into custody, the man refused to come out of the home.

Two children are believed to be inside the home, Officer Wright said. Their ages and conditions are unknown at this time.

Negotiators have arrived and have been in touch with the subject. A SWAT team is also standing by at the scene.

