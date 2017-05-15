WUSA
Close
Live Video WATCH LIVE: Puppy Cam
Close

Police: 3 injured in shooting at hotel near Washington, DC

AP , WUSA 11:30 AM. EDT May 15, 2017

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (AP) - Police say three people were injured at a shooting at a hotel outside of Washington, D.C.

Local news media outlets report that the shooting happened early Saturday at the Extended Stay America hotel in Alexandria, Virginia.

Police say a 28-year-old-man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police a 21-year-old woman and 35-year-old woman suffered injuries that aren't thought to be life threatening.

Crystal Nosal is a spokeswoman for the Alexandria Police Department. She tells The Washington Post that the shooting happened either inside a hotel room or just outside a room.

Police have not identified a possible motive or suspect.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories