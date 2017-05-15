Police: 3 injured in shooting at hotel near Washington, DC

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (AP) - Police say three people were injured at a shooting at a hotel outside of Washington, D.C.



Local news media outlets report that the shooting happened early Saturday at the Extended Stay America hotel in Alexandria, Virginia.



Police say a 28-year-old-man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police a 21-year-old woman and 35-year-old woman suffered injuries that aren't thought to be life threatening.



Crystal Nosal is a spokeswoman for the Alexandria Police Department. She tells The Washington Post that the shooting happened either inside a hotel room or just outside a room.



Police have not identified a possible motive or suspect.

