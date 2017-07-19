Man charged in Va. road rage shooting

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - A man has been arrested and charged with an early morning road rage incident in Alexandria.

Alexandria Police believe Ernest Stickell, 58, of Mechanicsville, Md., shot at another vehicle just before 8 a.m. It happened on the Eisenhower Connector near the I-495 off-ramp.

The 33-year-old driver was shot several times in her upper body. She remains in the hospital in stable condition. A man in the vehicle wasn’t hurt.

Stickell drove away from the shooting, police said. Officers found and arrested him Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Clinch at 703.746.6673.

© 2017 WUSA-TV