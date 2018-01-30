'Person of interest' identified in Jholie Moussa's death

Jholie Moussa

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - A “person of interest” has been identified in the death of 16-year-old Jholie Moussa, Fairfax County Police confirmed Tuesday afternoon. Details will be announced at 4:30 p.m. by Major Richard Perez, Commander of the Major Crimes Bureau.

Jholie was last seen on Jan. 12. She told her twin sister that she would be right back, but never returned. Her family reported her missing the next day.

The 16-year-old was labeled as a runaway because she left her home voluntarily.

Her body was found in Woodlawn Park on Jan. 26 by officers who were searching for her.

WUSA9 reporter Peggy Fox learned Jholie’s body was found in the same park where the last call to her cell phone was made.

Jholie received a call on the evening of Jan. 12—the call came from a phone that belonged to a 13-year-old boy who was playing basketball in Woodlawn Park.

That boy told WUSA9 he let a man he did not know borrow his cell phone.

That last call could be key to finding out what happened to the teen.

WUSA9 has multiple crews headed to the Tuesday afternoon news conference. This story will be updated once police release more information.

