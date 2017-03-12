One patient in HazMat incident in Alexandria

Stock Image (Photo: (Photo: Scott Barbour Getty Images))

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - One person is being treated after HazMat units detected radioactive readings from an apartment in Alexandria late Sunday night, the Alexandria Fire Department said.

It happened in the 800 block of John Carlyle Street shortly after 11 p.m.

The material found on scene is not known at this time.

The patient has not been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

© 2017 WUSA-TV