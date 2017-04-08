MISSING: 83-year-old woman with dementia from VA

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 83-year-old woman from Alexandria, Virginia.

Sadie Mae was last seen Friday in the 7100 block of Silver Lane Boulevard around 1:00 p.m.

Officials say she suffers from dementia and is without her medication. She may be in need of immediate medical attention.

She is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, about 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a pink shirt, green jacket and blue jeans.

Police believe she is driving a 2000 gold Toyota Camry Virginia license plates VGU4191.

Anyone who sees Sadie Mae or who has any information about her whereabouts, please call Detective Pittman at 703-246-4524, or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131 or Crime Solvers at 1-865-411- TIPS.

© 2017 WUSA-TV