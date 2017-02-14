Missing 17-year-old Va. girl may be in danger

(Photo: Fairfax Co. Police)

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl. Venus Romero Iraheta is considered missing and endangered.

She voluntarily left her home on Beauregard Street in Alexandria on Jan. 15. She had a black and red backpack full of clothes. Her mother reported her missing that day, police said.

Due to “recent developments” in other investigations, detectives now believe Venus may be in danger.

Police did not explain what the other cases include. However, on Monday, Fairfax County Police found the body of another missing teenager. Damaris A. Reyes Rivas, 15, who’s from Gaithersburg, Md., was found murdered in Springfield, Va.

Police plan to release more information Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Venus Lorena Romero Iraheta is asked to contact Detective Dean Tran at 703-246-7514, or Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

