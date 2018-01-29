Man wanted for sexually assaulting, holding woman against her will inside Va. apartment

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - A woman was sexually assaulted and held against her will inside her own apartment, Alexandria Police reported Monday afternoon.

The reported assault took place Saturday at about 12:15 p.m. in the 5800 block of Quantrell Avenue.

The 23-year-old woman told police a man she didn’t know forced his way into her apartment. She said he held her against her will and sexually assaulted her.

After the man ran away, she called for help.

She described the suspect as being between 25 and 35 years old, 5’9” tall and weighing 170 pounds. She said he had dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Detective JP Jones with the Alexandria Police Department at (703) 746-6867.

© 2018 WUSA-TV