Macy's store in Alexandria's Landmark Mall to close

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - The Macy’s store inside of the Landmark Mall in Alexandria will be closing as part of company-wide closings after disappointing holiday sales.

Nearly 70 stores will close as part of the company’s efforts to increase cost-efficiency and streamline its store portfolio, according to a news release.

The Alexandria Macy’s opened in 1965 and has about 120 associates.

Those associates may be offered positions in nearby stores when possible. Macy’s estimates that 3,900 associates will be affected by the closings.

The Macy’s at River Ridge in Lynchburg, Virginia will also close. That store had 60 associates.