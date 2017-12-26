Fire destroys decades-old antique shop Christmas evening

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - The Mount Vernon Antique Center has been in place for decades. In a matter of minutes, the building was destroyed by a fire Christmas evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to the structure in the 8000 block of Mount Vernon Highway shortly after 9:15 p.m. Monday night.

Tuesday, fire crews came back to the scene to make sure no one was inside at the time and to see what caused the fire.

As of Tuesday night, there was still no word from investigators about what may have sparked the blaze.

Vendors who had items inside the building came by to see the damage for themselves. Craig Baker had a computer store on the top floor of the building.

"I'm hoping my customers' things may be salvageable. I can replace a laptop, I can't replace their grandkids' pictures," Baker said.

According to vendors, the building had been in place since the 1940s.

The owner of the store told WUSA9 he wasn't sure what the next steps would be for the shop.

