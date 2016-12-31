Family-friendly First Night Alexandria rings in the New Year

(Photo: WUSA9's Matt Yurus)

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - Old Town Alexandria is bringing in the New Year with its 22nd Annual First Night!

The party included 150 live shows across the city. Places like coffee shops and hotels transformed into venues for the live entertainment, including music, face painting, balloon animals and even a circus trick or two.

According to Ann Dorman, the events spokeswoman, it is the largest family-friendly New Year’s Eve Party in the D.C. region.

A pair of performers showed off for the camera and the crowd. One juggled knives as the other provided support and a little levity.

I'm told those are knives. First Night in Alexandria entertainment for families. #HappyNewYear @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/EzKoG285XV — Matt Yurus (@Matt_Yurus) January 1, 2017

When asked how one practices such an activity, one performer said, “very slowly, very carefully. It was probably a year in the making.” (Hashtag 2016 NYE goal accomplished.)

Meanwhile, a clown made kids balloon animals. A little girl, Piper, watched intently as her penguin was made.

Face painting was also a crowd favorite among the youngsters. The artists depicted a cat, spider man and fireworks.

Over at the Durant Arts Center, Keira Moran – an Alexandria native and rising musician – let us listen to her sound check for her new single, “We Can.” The audience during the actual performance is expected to be in the song’s music video.

“This is one of my favorite shows,” Moran said. “Coming back here to play for my hometown. And I’m super excited.”

Later, everyone hustled over to King Street to check out the live show. That’s where the Cherry Family was waiting.

Seventeen-year-old Jordan Cherry said she was "definitely" making midnight before she added, “with parents.”

“It’s really great,” said Jordan’s dad, Mark Cherry. “It’s nice having a nice safe venue to come out.”

As midnight approached, the party was still going strong. Many of the party goers are waiting for the firework show scheduled to commence at midnight on Jan. 1, 2017.

