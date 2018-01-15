ALEXANDRIA, VA. - A desperate family pleads for the safe return of their 16-year-old daughter and twin sister.

"We communicate all the time. So, the fact that I haven't heard anything from my child, that's not normal," cried Syreeta Steward, the mother of Jholie Moussa who has not been seen since Friday, January 12.

"The last time I saw her was in my room, she was doing my hair," said Zhane Moussa, Jholie's twin sister. "She stopped to text someone. After she stops, she says, 'I have to go, I'll be back real quick.'" She said "real quick" several times, Zhane said.

Jholie walked out the front door and never came back.

Fairfax County family desperately searching for Jholie Moussa,16. May be in danger. She went to meet unidentified man on Friday, has not been seen since. Family says @fairfaxpolice won't help them. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/vUF5rgcKqA — Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) January 15, 2018

Because both girls had told their parents that there were spending the night at friends' houses, nobody grew concerned until Saturday when Jholie still did not come home.

The girls' father Cyrille Moussa said they've tried to trace Jholie's iPhone, but it went dead and she has not turned it back on, which makes them very concerned.

Another alarming piece of information is who may have called Jholie at 5 p.m. Friday. She left their home at 4:45. The 5 p.m. call came from a 12-year-old boy's cell phone, according to Cyrille Moussa who said he talked to the boy. He said the boy told him that another man asked to use his phone to make a call.

"Why would this man do that? It seems to me, he wanted to make a call that could not be traced to him," said Cyrille Moussa.

Fairfax County Police call Jholie's disappreance a missing person case, but its classified as a "runaway," according to police because she left the house voluntarily, and that's why police have not put out a missing person alert. But Jholie's family is worried she's being held against her will and could be in danger.

Fairfax County Police say they are actively working the case and trying to find Jholie.

