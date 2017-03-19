WUSA
Child seriously injured after being hit by car in Va.

WUSA 11:48 AM. EDT March 19, 2017

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - A child has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Alexandria, Virginia late Sunday morning. 

Around 11: 30 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of West Glebe for a crash. 

The striking car stayed on the scene. 

Police are at the scene and investigating. 

This a developing story and will be updated. 

 

