Child seriously injured after being hit by car in Va.

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - A child has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Alexandria, Virginia late Sunday morning.

APD investigating pedestrian struck crash 200 blk W Glebe. Child struck w/ serious injuries. Car stayed onscene. Expect police in area. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) March 19, 2017

Around 11: 30 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of West Glebe for a crash.

The striking car stayed on the scene.

Police are at the scene and investigating.

This a developing story and will be updated.

