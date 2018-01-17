As FBI joins search for Fairfax Co. teen, family doubts its scope

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - The FBI has joined the search for a Fairfax County teen. 16-year-old Jholie Moussa disappeared from her Alexandria home five days ago. Police believe she is not in danger, but her family has their doubts.

“This is not me saying they're not doing their jobs, we just haven't seen the progress yet,” said Cyrille Moussa, the girl’s father. He said the family cried with joy when they learned federal agents were helping the search.

"I'm hoping that's a good thing that more people are getting involved to give the case the notoriety it deserves to find our girl and bring her home,” he added.

Fairfax County Police insist they are being thorough. They have looked at the girl's cell phone records, but they have not seen anything suspicious.

Moussa is 5 foot, 2 inches tall and weighs about 104 pounds. She has long blond braids and an infinity tattoo with her name and her twin sister's name. You can submit anonymous tips online at www.tips.fbi.gov.

“We don't care who has her,” said twin sister Zhane. “We just need her home."

