Alexandria sudden death investigation underway

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - Police are investigating a sudden death in Alexandria Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Four Mile Road, Alexandria police said.

There is no danger to the public. Alexandria Police Department Dispatch said they were called to the scene for a reported a "traumatic injury."

