Alexandria City schools closing on 'Day Without Women'

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - All Alexandria City Public Schools will close on Wednesday after hundreds of staff members requested the day off. Wednesday, March 8 has been promoted as 'A Day Without Women.'

“This is not a decision that was made lightly,” Superintendent Alvin L. Crawley said in a message to parents and students. “

The school district said 300 staff members requested to have the day off and attributed it to International Women’s Day.

"The decision is based solely on our ability to provide sufficient staff to cover all our classrooms. It is not based on a political stance or position,” Crawley said.

Students won’t have to make up the missed day thanks to un-used snow days that were built into the schedule.

The school district acknowledged that a sudden day off for students can be disruptive and inconvenient for families. It’s offering the following activities and programs for all students, no matter where they go to school:

All Campagna Center Early Childhood Programs (Head Start, Early Head Start) and Campagna Kids After School programs will operate on the normal schedule. Campagna Kids Before School Program will be closed (Samuel Tucker and Polk Elementary School sites).

All Rec programs at schools will continue to operate as usual.

All ACPS scheduled after-school activities for March 8 will continue as planned.

ACPS will provide breakfast at 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and lunch at 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at:

Patrick Henry Elementary School

Jefferson-Houston School

Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology

William Ramsay Elementary School

Francis C. Hammond Middle School

T.C. Williams High School

A Day Without Women is meant to recognize the impact women add to the economy, while also fighting for equality and human rights.

On Wednesday, women (and men) are encouraged to mark A Day Without Women by:

Taking the day off

Avoiding shopping (except to support small, women- and minority-owned businesses)

Wearing red in solidarity

