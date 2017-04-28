Alexandria boxer knocks out the competition

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - A local boxer is turning heads as he takes on competition across the nation.

Troy Isley, of Alexandria, started boxing at the age of 9. He used to get into fights as a child and his parents thought boxing would give him a good opportunity to stay out of trouble.

"I was getting into trouble, fighting outside of the boxing gym," he said.

Isley quickly excelled at the sport after that. The 18-year-old is now a member of the U.S. National Team and on his way to fight in the Golden Glove Nationals in New Orleans.

"I'm very successful, but I still have got far more to go," he said.

Isley's father, Kevin Johnson, said he is not surprised by all that his son has accomplished.

"I'm really proud of Troy," he said. "Troy has really come in here and done everything that I thought he would come in here and do."

