50 firefighters run practice drills in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - Fifty Alexandria firefighters participated in rigorous training on the Bishop Ireton campus Sunday.

Firefighters perfected lifesaving skills outside and inside a vacant building.

"We have seen some horrific fires in the U.K. and Hawaii in high rise buildings and those offer challenges with long hallways where hoses have to be stretched and multiple apartments that individual firefighter's have to search. This building offers some of that scenario," said Larry Schulz, Assistant Fire Chief, Alexandria Fire Rescue.

The skills firefighters are learning can't be simulated in their training facility.

"As the old saying goes perfect practice makes perfect and the citizens we are sworn to protect deserve nothing more than perfect," said Fire Chief Michael Sharp/Alexandria Fire Rescue.

Training continues through Wednesday after that the building will be demolished to make way for a new academic center on campus.

