5-year-old abducted by stranger, sexually assaulted in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - A 5-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted by a stranger in Alexandria, Va. on Sunday evening, according to Fairfax Co. police.

Around 5 p.m., police say a stranger abducted the girl and sexually assaulted in the 6700 block of Tower Drive. At first, police say a family member noticed the child was missing. A short time later, the child resurfaced and told them what happened.

At this time, the suspect has only been described as a Hispanic male. Police are working to create a composite sketch that will be release to the public.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100-$1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

