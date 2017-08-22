1 dead after dump truck & pickup truck crash on I-395 Express lanes

(Photo: Alexandria Fire )

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - One person is dead after a dump truck and pickup truck crashed on I-395 in the Express lanes in Alexandria, officials said.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-395 near exit 8B, Alexandria Fire reported. Virginia State police said the two trucks crashed in the southbound lanes close to Exit 10C.

Three people were taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

© 2017 WUSA-TV