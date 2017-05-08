1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Alexandria late Monday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of N. Quaker lane and Duke Street.

Police say one person was pronounced dead on the scene and two others were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The east bound lane of Duke Street is closed. Expect police activity in the area as officers investigate the crash.

No additional information has been released at this time.

© 2017 WUSA-TV