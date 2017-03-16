Alexandria man pleads guilty to murder

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA) - A man charged with a homicide in Alexandria over the Fourth of July 2016 holiday weekend pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in court on Thursday.

DiJuan Marquie Clark, 31, admitted to shooting and killing Saquan E. Hall along First Street and North Patrick Street on July 2, 2016.

Prosecutors said Clark's motive for the crime was that he believed the victim had shot and killed Clark's brother, Pierre Clark.

"The motive for this murder was apparently the oldest motive known to man - revenge, said Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Porter. "However, we are a nation of laws, and the main objective of our system of government is to bring safety and order to a community by requiring that persons aggrieved by private injury to submit their disputes to a neutral tribunal for arbitration. Citizens cannot be allowed to resort to self-help and violence to redress perceived injuries. To do so subverts the order of society and the safety of the citizenry. Persons who resort to violence to settle scores will be held accountable for their actions."

Clark is being held at the Arlington County Adult Detention Center until sentencing on June 15, 2017. Clark faces up to 43 years in prison.

