Alert Metro workers track down robbery suspect within minutes

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Alert Metro Transit Police workers helped track down a robbery suspect within minutes of the reported crime.

At 1:04 p.m. Monday, the station manager at Congress Heights Station called MTPD to report a robbery that had just happened on the platform.

The victim said a man implied he had a weapon and demanded money. She gave a detailed description of the suspect and said he left on a Green Line train.

Just four minutes later, employees at MTPD’s Security Operations Control Center spotted a man matching the description at Suitland Station. Within minutes, Metro Transit police officers tracked down the man on board a Metrobus that was getting ready to drive off.

The victim identified the suspect as the man who robbed her, police said.

Donnell Floyd Brown, 20, of Forestville, Md. was arrested for armed robbery. The victim wasn’t hurt.

