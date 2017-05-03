Airbnb offering free housing to Missouri flood victims

ST. LOUIS - Airbnb has activated their Disaster Response Program to for residents impacted by the flooding in Missouri.

The Disaster Response Program connects residents who have been displaced, emergency relief workers, and volunteers who come in to assist with temporary accommodations with local Airbnb hosts who open their homes free of charge.

Anyone who needs a place to stay or is able to offer their home to those affected, click here.

The program has been activated in St. Louis, Branson, and surrounding counties from May 3 until May 16.

Statement from Kellie Bentz, Airbnb’s Head of Global Disaster and Relief Program

"Airbnb has activated our Disaster Response Program to assist residents displaced by the devastating flooding impacting many communities across the state of Missouri. Through our program, those in need of temporary accommodations as a result of this disaster -- including emergency relief workers and volunteers -- are able to connect with Airbnb hosts in St. Louis, Branson, and surrounding counties who are opening their homes free of charge from now through May 16.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Missouri and all who have been affected by these tragic floods. We also want to thank the many emergency personnel who are helping their neighbors during this difficult time.”

The Disaster Response and Relief Program began in 2012 in wake of Hurricane Sandy.

© 2017 KSDK-TV