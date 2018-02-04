After WUSA9 story, José Andrés invites local teen battling cancer to dinner

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - On a cold day before Christmas, a dream was brewing in the kitchen of the St. Regis Hotel in Washington.
“I think I want to work in a kitchen,” 17-year-old Ali Allouche said. “Are you guys like a family?”
Here, Chef Sebastian Giannini took Ali under his wing for a cooking lesson.
“This is your feeling in your heart,” Giannini said, gesturing to the kitchen.“Yeah, that’s true,” Allouche said.
Ali loves flavor so much even the basics inspire him. “I just tasted the butter -completely changed me,” he said. “That was crazy.”
The ordinary feels new.
“What kind of water is this? What's in that?” Allouche asked. “Aqua Panna,” Giannini said. “Man! Can we get a picture of that water?” Allouche said.
Allouche’s relationship with food is evolving, in part because his health has been struggling.
Allouche is battling cancer for the second time.
We first met him last November, days before his eighth round of physical and chemo therapy.
He’ll finish 12 rounds by spring.
“I have to find something to take my mind off it before I go crazy yeah because it sucks sometimes,” Allouche said at his home in Fairfax.
To help fight the pain, Allouche and his mom, Jennifer Danko, mapped out his future.
“It's vacation,” Allouche said. “Big old escape.”
Allouche and Danko researched and wrote down at least one restaurant to visit in all fifty states. It's an adventure inspired by one of Allouche’s Idols, chef and writer Anthony Bourdain.
Inspired by Allouche’s story, Bourdain donated $3,600 to a GoFundMe page Danko set up to help pay for the trip.
Roxana Pierce of the D.C-based charity, Invisible Hand, took notice after seeing our story.
“He's a kid,” she said. “I wanted to give him something to look forward to before and after his treatments.”
That’s how Allouche keeps finding his way into unlikely places like the kitchen at the St. Regis, and the home of one of D.C.’s favorite chefs.
“I (think) that what people like Ali show to people like us is that every second counts,” said José Andrés from his office in Penn Quarter.
“Ali is almost giving to everybody else around him,” Andrés said.
After Pierce sent our story about Allouche’s journey to Andrés, he invited Allouche’s entire family -- six kids, mom, stepdad, and one grandfather -- to his house for dinner.
“Food has this huge power to make you make you forget, to make you dream, to be hopeful,” Andrés said. “I’m very happy Ali is having this connection with food.”
During dinner, Andrés dialed up Emeril Lagasse and Anthony Bourdain via FaceTime so Allouche could talk directly to the people who inspired him.
“I’m just overwhelmed by it all,” Allouche said.
At just 17-years-old, Allouche has learned a lesson to last a lifetime: Generosity and passion truly feed the soul.
