After WUSA9 story, José Andrés invites local teen battling cancer to dinner

Ali Allouche (Photo: Custom)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - On a cold day before Christmas, a dream was brewing in the kitchen of the St. Regis Hotel in Washington.

“I think I want to work in a kitchen,” 17-year-old Ali Allouche said. “Are you guys like a family?”

Here, Chef Sebastian Giannini took Ali under his wing for a cooking lesson.

Ali Allouche with Chef Sébastien Giannini (Photo: Custom)

“This is your feeling in your heart,” Giannini said, gesturing to the kitchen.“Yeah, that’s true,” Allouche said.

Ali loves flavor so much even the basics inspire him. “I just tasted the butter -completely changed me,” he said. “That was crazy.”

The ordinary feels new.

“What kind of water is this? What's in that?” Allouche asked. “Aqua Panna,” Giannini said. “Man! Can we get a picture of that water?” Allouche said.

Allouche’s relationship with food is evolving, in part because his health has been struggling.

Ali Allouche (Photo: Custom)

Allouche is battling cancer for the second time.

We first met him last November, days before his eighth round of physical and chemo therapy.

He’ll finish 12 rounds by spring.

Ali Loucher, during his first cancer battle in 2004. (Photo: Custom)

“I have to find something to take my mind off it before I go crazy yeah because it sucks sometimes,” Allouche said at his home in Fairfax.

To help fight the pain, Allouche and his mom, Jennifer Danko, mapped out his future.

These are just some of the restaurants Ali and his mom have visisted across the United States. They say they still have a lot more to go. (Photo: WUSA)

“It's vacation,” Allouche said. “Big old escape.”

Allouche and Danko researched and wrote down at least one restaurant to visit in all fifty states. It's an adventure inspired by one of Allouche’s Idols, chef and writer Anthony Bourdain.

Inspired by Allouche’s story, Bourdain donated $3,600 to a GoFundMe page Danko set up to help pay for the trip.

Roxana Pierce of the D.C-based charity, Invisible Hand, took notice after seeing our story.

“He's a kid,” she said. “I wanted to give him something to look forward to before and after his treatments.”

Ali Allouche (Photo: Custom)

That’s how Allouche keeps finding his way into unlikely places like the kitchen at the St. Regis, and the home of one of D.C.’s favorite chefs.

“I (think) that what people like Ali show to people like us is that every second counts,” said José Andrés from his office in Penn Quarter.

“Ali is almost giving to everybody else around him,” Andrés said.

After Pierce sent our story about Allouche’s journey to Andrés, he invited Allouche’s entire family -- six kids, mom, stepdad, and one grandfather -- to his house for dinner.

“Food has this huge power to make you make you forget, to make you dream, to be hopeful,” Andrés said. “I’m very happy Ali is having this connection with food.”

During dinner, Andrés dialed up Emeril Lagasse and Anthony Bourdain via FaceTime so Allouche could talk directly to the people who inspired him.

“I’m just overwhelmed by it all,” Allouche said.

Ali, his mother Janet Danko, and Chef Duane Keller

At just 17-years-old, Allouche has learned a lesson to last a lifetime: Generosity and passion truly feed the soul.

List of restaurants from Ali's GoFundMe page

Alabama

Highlands Bar and Grill 2011 11TH Ave. S. Birmingham, AL 35205

Alaska

The Marx Bros Cafe 627 W 3rd Ave, Anchorage AK 99501

Arizona

Criollo 16 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff AX 8601

Arkansas

The Cliff House Inn 6 AR-7, Jasper, AR 72641

California

Colorado

Black Cat 1963 13th St. Boulder CO 80302

Connecticut

Homestead Inn 420 Field Point Rd., Greenwich, CT 06630

Delaware

a(MUSE.) 44 Baltimore Ave., Rohoboth Beach DE 19971

District of Columbia

Old Europe 2434 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC 2007

Florida

Joe's Stone Crab 11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach FL 33139,

El Siboney900 Catherine St., Key West FL 33040

Georgia

Bacchanalia 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30318

Hawaii

Umeke's75-143 Hualalai Rd., Suite, 105 Kailua-Kona HI 96740

Ka'aloas Super J's 83-5409A Mamalahoa Hwy., Captain Cook, Island of Hawaii, HI 96704

Idaho

The Modern Hotel and Bar 1314 W Grove Street, Boise ID 83702

Illinois

Alinea 1723 N Halstead, Chicago IL 60614

Gino's East 162 E Superior St., Chicago IL 60611

Indiana

Milktooth 534 Virginia Ave., Indianapolis IN 46203

Iowa

Proof 1301 Locust St., Suite C, Des Moines IA 50309

Iowa State Fair Food 3000 East Grand Ave., Des Moines IA 50317

Kansas

Joe's Kansas City BBQ 3002 West 47th Ave., Kansas City KS 66103

Kentucky

Harvest 624 E Market St., Louisville KY 40202

Louisiana

Commander's Palace 1403 Washington Ave., New Orleans LA 70130

Emeril's 800 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans LA 70130

Maine

Fore Street 288 Fore St., Portland Maine 04101

Maryland

Mandalay Resturant & Cafe 930 Bonifant St., Silver Spring MD 20910

Massachusetts

Union Oyster House 41 Union Street., Boston MA

Michigan

Muldoon's Pasties 1246 M-28 West, Munising, MI

Minnesota

Spoon and Stable 211 1st Street North, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Mississippi

City Grocery 152 Courthouse Square, Oxford MS 38655

Missouri

Bluestem 900 Westport Rd., Kansas City MO 64111

Montana

Lucca's 56 N Last Chance Gulch, Helena MT 59601

Sip & Dip Lounge 17 7th Street South, Great Falls MT 59404

Nebraska

The Boiler Room 1110 Jones Street, Omaha NE 68102

Nevada

The Buffet at Wynn 3131 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas NV 89109

The Bellagio Buffet 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas NV 89109

New Hampshire

Moxy 106 Penhallow Street., Portsmouth NH 03801

New Jersey

Cafe 2825 2825 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

New Mexico

El Pinto 10500 4th Street., NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87114

New York

Souvlaki GR 162 w 56 th Street, NY, NY 10019

Street, NY, NY 10019 Manousheh 193 Bleecker Str., New York, NY

Patacon Pisao 139 Essex Street, New York, NY 10002

North Carolina

Picnic 1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham, NC 27705

Kindred 131 N Main Street., Davidson, North Carolina 28036

North Dakota

Mezzaluna 309 Roberts St N., Fargo, ND

Kroll's Diner 1033 45th Street S., Fargo, ND

Ohio

The Orchids at Palm Court 35 W 5th street., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Oklahoma

Cheever's 2409 N Hudson, Oklahoma City 73103

Oregon

Kachka 720 SE Grand Ave., Portland OR 97214

Pennsylvania

Abe Fisher 1623 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

D'Alessandro's Steaks and Hoagies 600 Wendover Street., Philadelphia PA 19128

Reading Terminal Market 51 N 12th Street, Philadelphia PA 19107

Rhode Island

Bouchard Resturant and Inn 505 Thames Street., Newport RI 02840

South Carolina

Cola 1215 Assembly, Columbia, SC 29201

Hominy Grill 207 Rutledge Ave., Charleston SC 29403

South Dakota

Meridian Corner 43915 US Hwy 18, Freeman, South Dakota 57029

Tennessee

Central BBQ 147 E Butler, Memphis, TN

Texas

Franklin BBQ 900 E 11 th , Austin, TX 78702

, Austin, TX 78702 Biga on the Banks 203 S. St. Mary’s Street., San Antonio, TX

Utah

Meditrina 165 West Harvey Milk Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT

The Kathmandu 3142 South Highland Dr., Salt Lake City UT 84106

Spitz 35 Broadway, Salt Lake City UT 84111

Vermont

Hen of the Wood 55 Cherry Street., Burlington, VT

Virginia

Inn at Little Washington 309 Middle Street., Washington VA 22747

Washington

Canlis 2576 Aurora Ave N., Seattle WA 98109

West Virginia

Lot 12 Public House 117 Warren Street., Berkeley Springs, WV 25411

Wisconsin

Ardent 1751 N Farwell Ave., Milwaukee WI 53202

Wyoming

Snake River Grill 84 E Broadway, Suite 2, Jackson, WY 83001

