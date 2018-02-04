A wedding proposal? DC-area celebrates Super Bowl LII

WASHINGTON D.C. - A wedding proposal? WUSA 9 heard all kinds of New Year-like resolutions from local fans watching Super Bowl LII!

Several DC-area bars hosted Eagles or Patriots fans. Proper 21, near the White House, hosted a Patriots party. Their managers tell WUSA 9 since they’re from Massachusetts, it only made sense to make the modern restaurant into a Pats bar.

“K, Patriots are gonna to win. It’s gonna to be a blow-out!” shouted Executive Chef Steve Forbes in his New England accent!

We went around chatting with patrons. The question: what will you do if the “Pats” win?

“Probably cry,” said one man who told WUSA 9 that’s what he did in their first Super Bowl win. "Probably just laugh at him because he cried so hard he couldn't breathe,” said the woman the man was with.

“Get really drunk,” was the answer from another man who laughed after.

For the first half of the game, things were a little more serious at one of the local bars celebrating the Eagles, DC Tap House.

As fans changed, “Fly, Eagles fly!” One woman said, “I’m really a Redskin fan. I was forced into this so I wouldn’t get beat-up by Eagles fans.”

That’s probably only kind-of true (just kidding here).

From Montgomery County, a younger fan said, “I was born down here, but my whole family is from South Jersey, Philadelphia … I had the heartache, the struggle when they were a really bad team, I got made fun of in school all the time, but you know, stuck with it - first ring hopefully.”

That’s what another fan said – a ring! Only the ring he had in mind if the Eagles win is a little different.

“If they win, what are you guys going to do? I’m going to propose to her if they win. Seriously? So if they lose, she’s in bad luck. I don’t have the ring yet. I don’t have the ring yet, but I will go buy the ring if they win!” The fan said, with the woman he is planning to propose to next to him.

We’re going to have to track this young couple down again!

