A look inside new Harriet Tubman vistor center

CHURCH CREEK, MD (WUSA9) - The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center is a gateway to the National Park in her name, preserved land where it’s said you can still hear her footsteps.

Walking in those footsteps are hundreds of direct descendants from Maryland and New York who huddled under a tent on a cold and rainy day to officially open the doors to the next chapter of their family history.

“I feel her spirit is here,” said Jacqueline Henry.

Henry and her cousin Patricia Hawkins are from the Ross family: direct descendants of Harriet Ross Tubman. They discovered their lineage and college and have been working to get Maryland to recognize her ever since.

The Ross family played a pivotal role in getting the state to declare March 10th “Harriet Tubman Recognition Day” and was part of the working group for the Visitor Center.

“It’s beautiful, they did her just,” said Hawkins.

A statue of Tubman is slated for the Maryland State House and Governor Larry Hogan committed to the funds to make sure the project is complete.

