A legacy of love and compassion: Remembering Tricia McCauley

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - An actress, a yoga instructor, a molder of young minds, a helper, a daughter and a friend.

Those are just some of the words being used to describe Tricia McCauley, just hours after she was killed for seemingly no reason. In the aftermath, friends told WUSA9 that her legacy will forever be one of love and compassion.

"The loss," said Steven Carpenter, a good friend. "The monumental loss."

Carpenter has known McCauley for more than 20 years, as the two have acted side by side in various shows. Often the duo was tied to each other, playing a variety of roles, from young lovers and adulterers, to married couples and siblings.

"Because we work so much together over the years," he said. "And because this theater company has a core group of people that work, we're really a family. So she's more of a sister than a co-worker."

McCauley was well-known by many in D.C., and the outpouring on social media has been tremendous.

On Tuesday evening, large crowds gathered for a series of vigils to honor her. Many of her friends had been picked up from her three passions: acting, yoga, and herbal healing.

Kate Bryer is the artistic director at Imagination Stage in Bethesda. For many years, McCauley taught teenagers at that program, helping them on and off the stage.

"I think I'll miss her laugh," she said. "She had this great laugh."

Bryer said that McCauley had a passion for helping others.

"I think her legacy is that she brought so much beauty in so many ways to so many people in the world," she said. "And to our community. And we're lucky that we got to see her."

As for her other passion, the yoga community in D.C. was mourning as well. McCauley was a beloved instructor at Yoga District in Bloomingdale. Jasmine Chehrazi is the founder of Yoga District, and said Tricia will never be forgotten.

"Her living legacy," she said. "That will never pass is that you have to live a life of love. You are the light. We are all the light. She exists within everybody I think. That kind of love doesn't go away.