96-year-old man still farming in the middle of the city

SILVER SPRING, MD (WUSA9) - Charles Koiner is still working his farm, at the age of 96.

"I just enjoy raising the garden and doing the market. And I tell you, I have such nice customers," he said.

It’s a farm – that in the more than three decades he’s been working it- has turned into an oasis in the middle of the city and a true farm with dozens of varieties of fruit and vegetables.

Still, the most obvious things popping up in his Silver Spring neighborhood are condos and property taxes.

Earlier this month, Montgomery County Council passed a bill to give small farmers a tax break.



For Koiner, that amounts to the better part of twenty thousand dollars, much more than the farm itself was making at the market.

“No- it wasn’t making that much. You know what I mean," Koiner said.

Kate Medina says urban farms like Koiner's provide a vital service.

On Wednesday, she went by the farm to pick turnips for dinner with her two boys, age 3 and 5. Since she's a teacher, she also plans to integrate the farm into her school’s curriculum.

“You know for starters, a lot of kids growing up in urban environments, they don’t get that hands-on piece, where they get to get their hands in the dirt every day," she said.

For Koiner, the tax break will mean he won’t have to sell his land and he can continue working on the farm.

“I do a little fishin' in the spring, so between the fishing and the gardening- that keeps me busy. So I’m just glad to be able to do it," he said.

