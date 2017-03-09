9-week-old baby killed in Landover, Md. crash

Police lights.

LANDOVER, MD (WUSA9) - A 9-week-old baby was killed in a car accident in Landover, Md. over the weekend.

On March 2nd around 9:35 p.m., police say a 9-week-old baby was taken to the hospital after an accident in the 9200 block of Landover Road. She died on March 4th.

The driver of the car carrying the baby suffered what preliminarily appear to be non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The other car involved in the crash had three occupants. They all appeared to suffer non-life threatening injuries.



The car carrying the 9-week-old baby was attempting to turn onto I-495 when it was struck by the second car. The victim was in a child safety seat at the time of the crash. The driver of the second car remained on the scene.

Anyone with information on this collision is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

