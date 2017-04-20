7 arrested for possession of marijuana on Capitol Grounds

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Seven people were arrested on Thursday for possession of marijuana on Capitol Grounds, according to U.S. Captiol Police.

At approximately 12:18 p.m., officers arrested several people after witnessing them distributing marijuana in public view to passersby at First and Constitution Avenue NE.

It is illegal to possess marijuana under federal law.

Police say one adult male and two adult female were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute and four adult females were charged with possession.

