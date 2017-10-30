Close 6th grade contest winner meets Josh Norman As part of ESPN 980's "Take Josh Norman to School" contest, Josh Norman meets young sixth-grade contest winner. Ashley Young, WUSA 7:47 PM. EDT October 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - As part of ESPN 980's "Take Josh Norman to School" contest, Josh Norman meets young sixth-grade contest winner. © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money Men risked their lives to save Maryland woman in Vegas shooting WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting Md. woman loses eye, in coma after Las Vegas massacre FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre Allegations of racism, favoritism at PGPD prompt DOJ investigation Woman on a mission to clean up community-one cart at a time Tuesday night weather webcast Father of local shooting victim talks about daughter's call from hospital More Stories Real talk: Why young people attempt suicide Oct 30, 2017, 11:23 p.m. The Kratom Controversy: Herbal supplement or dangerous drug? Oct 30, 2017, 11:27 a.m. Cool but nice Halloween Feb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs