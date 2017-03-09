6 to 10 Acres of woodland destroyed after Md. fire

(Photo: AP GRAPHICS BANK)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - A Montgomery County brush fire burns 6 to 10 acres of woodland near the Dalecarlia Reservoir.

The fire was reported at 3 p.m. and was located along the Capital Crescent Trail. According to PIO Pete Piringer, the fire was back in the woods along some difficult terrain.

The Montgomery County and District of Columbia fire department responded to the scene and they are still working to douse hot spots that are in dead trees. No structures were damaged as a result of the fire incident.

