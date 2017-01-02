5 tips to make your New Year's resolution stick

Courtesy: Thinkstock

According to a national Marist poll, the #1 New Year’s resolution is being a better person, followed by losing weight, and saving money.

“My resolution is being kind to others, help where I can, and hopefully I can be successful in all my endeavors,” Walter Howard said.

“I just joined Sport and Health in Tenleytown. It’s my New Year’s resolution,” Jon Skladany said. “I am trying to get healthy to participate in sports, and we have a baby at home, so I want to be able to move around. He’s getting heavier everyday so I want to stay one step ahead of him.”

“I would say eating less and not having so many cocktails,” Diane Caird said about her resolutions for 2017.



Annie Kiser said, “This year is a foundation building year for me. My resolution is to not spend money on frivolous things like clothes, shoes, and hair.”

It sounds good now, but how do you stick to these resolutions all year long?

Experts gave these five tips:

Set specific goals Break them down into per week or per month Reward yourself at each milestone Hold yourself accountable by letting others know all about your resolution Write down your resolution and put it somewhere you can see daily

The Marist poll showed 70 percent of people break their resolutions by the end of January.

