5 people shot in NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Five people were shot in separate shootings in Northeast, D.C. Thursday night.

The first shooting happened in 1300 block of Brentwood Rd. NE. Police say one adult male and one adult female was shot.



The second shooting happened in the 1200 block of Road Island Ave. NE. Police say two adult males were shot.



Police also say a juvenile male walked into a local hospital with injuries. All victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.



No further information has been released at this time.

