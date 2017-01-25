WUSA
5 injured in separate SE DC shootings

WUSA 8:37 PM. EST January 25, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Five people were injured in two separate shooting in Southeast, D.C. on Wednesday. 

The first shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Mellon Street and Martin Lurther King SE. Police say two men and a women suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot.

The second shooting happened around 4:34 p.m. in the 5000 of  Bass Place SE. Police say two juveniles suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot. 

No further information is released at this time. 
 

