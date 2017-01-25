5 injured in separate SE DC shootings

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Five people were injured in two separate shooting in Southeast, D.C. on Wednesday.
The first shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Mellon Street and Martin Lurther King SE. Police say two men and a women suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot.
The second shooting happened around 4:34 p.m. in the 5000 of Bass Place SE. Police say two juveniles suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot.
No further information is released at this time.
(© 2017 WUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs