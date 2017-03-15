48-year-old arrested for death of man found in toolbox

OWENSBORO, KY. (WUSA9) - A Kentucky man was arrested for the death of a Maryland man whose body was found in a toolbox back in August.

William E. Howard Jr, 48 of Falls of Rough, Ky. was charged with murder, kidnapping (death of victim) and tampering with physical evidence.

A Prince Frederick, Md. man's body was found in a toolbox floating in a creek in Louisville, Ky. on August 2nd, according the Grayson County Coroner.

Tromain Jerome Mackall, 29, was identified by the coroner on Tuesday as the man found dead.

Mackall's body was found in a truck toolbox floating in Spring Fork Creek after officials say he was reported missing on July 24th.

The caused of death was multi-modal asphyxia and officials say the death has been ruled as a homicide.

Officials learned Mackall was believed to be in the Navy until 2007 and used medical and dental records to identify the body.

