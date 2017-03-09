31-year-old father shot to death in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - The day started with hope for a new life for Timothy “lil tee” Wimbush, but it ended tragically.

He was just offered a job at Home Depot when that night police say he was killed in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights, Md.

A woman discovered his body and flagged down an officer on patrol.

Sobbing on her living room couch, his mother Willow Wimbush said, “you not only killed him you killed all of us.”

The women in his life all sat together: his mother, Godmother Edna Giancoli, his aunt Jacqueline Washington, and his fiancé Tazzley Hayes who was holding their 3-month -old son, the youngest of his 8 children.

“He just got a job and my initial thought was he was out celebrating,” recalled Hayes, “but to get that call was devastating.”

“He came to my job (earlier in the day) and I was so happy,” said his mother. “I just took pictures with him and I never knew that would be the last time I would see him. My son was not a violent person he was a rapper, he had two CD’s and I was so proud of his music it’s all I listened to for the last two months and it’s like God was preparing me for what was to come. I thank God that I got to say goodbye one last time and he hugged me the way he did. Whoever did this, I don’t have no hard feelings in my heart for nobody. I just wish you would have thought twice before you killed my child.”

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs because they just buried their mother a couple of years ago.

Police are also offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest. Your tips can remain anonymous.

