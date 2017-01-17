3-year-old dies at Dept. of Labor daycare

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A toddler died Tuesday afternoon after having some sort of medical issue at his daycare.
DC Police say the 3-year-old boy was at the childcare center in the Department of Labor.
He was taken to a local hospital, but doctors were not able to save him.
No further information has been released at this time.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
