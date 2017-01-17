WUSA
3-year-old dies at Dept. of Labor daycare

WUSA 10:56 PM. EST January 17, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A toddler died Tuesday afternoon after having some sort of medical issue at his daycare.

DC Police say the 3-year-old boy was at the childcare center in the Department of Labor. 

He was taken to a local hospital, but doctors were not able to save him. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

We will update this story when more information becomes available. 

(© 2017 WUSA)


